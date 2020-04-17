Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFR. TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of CFR traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.87. 717,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,253. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

