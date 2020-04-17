CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 11,081,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

