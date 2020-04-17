CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $955,672,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

