CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 11,081,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

