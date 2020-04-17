CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.11.

CVS stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.56. 11,081,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

