Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 73.31% and a negative net margin of 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its stake in Cyren by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyren by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

