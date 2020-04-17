Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 6.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.18.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

