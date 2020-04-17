DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 18.7% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $210,722.76 and $53.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 718.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.