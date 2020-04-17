Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

DE stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.95. 3,639,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

