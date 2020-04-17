DeviantCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,548.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $257,473.60 and $1,548.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,438,899 coins and its circulating supply is 26,438,799 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

