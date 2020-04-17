Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Cap of $447,640.72 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $447,640.72 and $118.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00800664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.