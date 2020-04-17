Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 1.93% of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 299,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZMLP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 117,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,572. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

