Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of DG traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

