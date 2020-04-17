Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.15.

NYSE D traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.07. 3,621,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,493. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

