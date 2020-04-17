Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.75. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 8,864,233 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DYNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

