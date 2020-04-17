Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 1.14% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

