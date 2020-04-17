e-Gulden Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,384.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,384.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00599327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,947,222 coins and its circulating supply is 17,124,862 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

