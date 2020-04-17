Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stake Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,600. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.