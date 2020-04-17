Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,657 shares of company stock worth $123,106,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.73. 3,509,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.72. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

