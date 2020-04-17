Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,822. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,505 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

