EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Down 11.5%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 6,784,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,151,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

