Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Shares of EQIX traded up $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $694.95. The company had a trading volume of 502,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,973. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.89. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $696.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

