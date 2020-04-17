Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Releases Earnings Results

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

EOG stock remained flat at $GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Friday. 488,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,971. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. Europa Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.88 ($0.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.84.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.