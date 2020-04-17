Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 9,449,300 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

