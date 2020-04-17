F3Logic LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PEP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

