F3Logic LLC Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,477. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

