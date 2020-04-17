F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

