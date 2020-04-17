F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 3,074,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

