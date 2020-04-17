F3Logic LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.20. 5,290,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

