F3Logic LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.