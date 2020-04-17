F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.