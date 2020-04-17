F3Logic LLC Purchases 10,588 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 4,153,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,674. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.