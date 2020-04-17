F3Logic LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,781,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

