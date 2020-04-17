F3Logic LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $150.22. 2,193,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

