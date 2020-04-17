F3Logic LLC Sells 160 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $172.49. 920,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.