F3Logic LLC Sells 281 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

MDT traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 7,934,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

