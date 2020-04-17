F3Logic LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.