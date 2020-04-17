Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Boosted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 8.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $41,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,452. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

