Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

