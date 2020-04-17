Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.89, approximately 731,911 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 788,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $148,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

