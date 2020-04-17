Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $8.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,807,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,556,367. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

