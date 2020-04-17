Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Down 10.5%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.11, 560,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 464,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. SunTrust Banks cut Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Forterra alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.95 million, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 2.56.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forterra by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.