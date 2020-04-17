Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 71.9% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

