Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 17,156 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $111.27. 2,398,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.