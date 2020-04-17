Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,263.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.91. The company has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.