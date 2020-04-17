Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 121,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 108,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 52,276,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,492,926. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.