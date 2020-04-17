GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Down 12.4%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 1,016,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 935,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,823,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

