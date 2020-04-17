General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.44. 1,286,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

