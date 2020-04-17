Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,458 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,784 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up 2.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,556,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,619. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 608.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

