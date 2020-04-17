Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 855 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Walmart stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.33. 10,589,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $132.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

